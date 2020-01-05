Azim Premji led 2019’s biggest philanthropic gifts

Some of the world’s richest people continued to give away chunks of their fortunes to charitable causes in 2019. Two of the world’s billionaires donated more than $1 billion dollars each, according to a Forbes report. Azim Premji, the Indian tech titan, made the year’s largest donation, CNBC reports.

Premji pledged a $7.6 billion stake in his IT outsourcing company Wipro to his education-focused charitable organisation--The Azim Premji Foundation--this year, the report said. Some institutions, such as the California Institute of Technology, received the largest financial gifts ever, the report said.