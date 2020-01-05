Berdimuhamedov at DJ control deck for New Year disco

A video of the New Year concert of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was posted on Mukam channel on YouTube on January 1, AKIPress reports.

Berdimuhamedov acted as DJ at the New Year party on December 30.

The President of Turkmenistan played his tracks for an hour explaining at the same time how DJ control deck works, what is sample, how to mix music and add special effects, hronikatm.com reports.