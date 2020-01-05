Hackers briefly deface website for U.S. government library with pro-Iranian message
The homepage for the U.S. Federal Depository Library Program was briefly altered Saturday evening to show a pro-Iranian message and an image of bloodied Donald Trump being punched in the face, CBS News reports.
A line at the bottom read: "Hacked by Iran Cyber Security Group Hackers. This is only small part of Iran's cyber ability! We're always ready."
The website was not accessible soon after the image appeared.
Vestnik Kavkaza
