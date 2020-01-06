Russian gas may be distributed through TANAP

At some point, Russian gas may be distributed through Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said in an interview to the Azerbaijani SVS channel.

The diplomat congratulated Azerbaijan on the gas pipeline launch, calling the completion of the project a great success. Bocharnikov emphasized that the country "invested a lot in this project," and now "can reap its fruits.”

He recalled that both Russia and Azerbaijan are oil and gas countries producing hydrocarbons.

"Although we already cooperate - Russia participates in the development of oil and gas condensate fields in Azerbaijan. Who knows, maybe, at some stage, our gas will be distributed through TANAP, I would not rule this out,” Prime economic information agency quotes Bocharnikov as saying.