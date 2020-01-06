Villefand on weather in Moscow on Christmas Eve

Acting Head of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand, told what weather is expected on Christmas Eve in Moscow and Moscow region.

According to him, at night, in the capital, it will be 3-5 °C below zero, colder in the region - 7 °C. "Experts believe that the temperatures could drop to - 8-9 °C," RIA News quotes Vilfand as saying.

The weather forecaster added that it will be the coldest in Cherusti, which is located in the hollow, and also in the north - in Dmitrov.