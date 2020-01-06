Soleimani was a key figure in ties with Russia, Advisor to Khamenei says

Former Commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, General Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral is taking place today in Tehran, did much to strengthen strategic cooperation with Russia, senior adviser to the Supreme Leader in international affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said at Soleimani’s funeral.

“Soleimani was a key figure in our bilateral partnership with Russia and respected Russian President Vladimir Putin with whom he had close ties,” TASS quotes him as saying with a reference to Al Alam TV channel.