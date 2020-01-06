Jeffrey Wright off to Gotham

It has been an exciting few years for fans of DC Comics’ Batman. And even though we’re only a few days into 2020, it’s shaping up to be yet another whirlwind. Because according to The Batman star Jeffrey Wright, he’s on his way to Gotham -- which means the movie is probably going to start production soon, Cinema Blend reports.

On January 4, Jeffrey Wright tweeted a message to his fans letting him know he was getting ready to start his next gig. He wrote, “Woke up jet lagged at 10pm thinking I was late. 4:45am now. Off to Gotham.” And just in case it wasn’t obvious, he also added the bat emoji to the end of his tweet. That can only mean one thing: The Batman is going to start filming soon.