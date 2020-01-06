Presidential Christmas celebration begins with protest in Georgia

Oppositionists and activists organized a protest rally in Gori (Shida Kartli region), where Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili plans to arrive to participate in the Presidential Christmas celebration.

Protesters carrying placards came to the central square of the city where festivities are planned in connection with Zurabishvili’s decision to pardon a number of prisoners, since Archpriest Mamaladze, convicted of attempting to kill the Secretary General of the Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, was not among them. Previously, the Holy Synod asked Zurabishvili to pardon him, Sputnik Georgia reports.