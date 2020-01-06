Zagitova to return to intensive training

The figure skating champion of the 2020 Olympic Games who previously announced the suspension of her career, Alina Zagitova intends to begin intensive training soon, the organizers of the ice show "Sleeping Beauty. Legend of the Two Kingdoms” reported.

“After performing in Tatyana Navka’s ice show, Alina Zagitova will return to intensive training twice a day with her coaching staff,” RIA Novosti quotes the organisers as saying.