Russians could be kidnapped by pirates in Nigeria

In Nigeria, pirates attacked a ship and abducted three crew members, two of whom might be Russians, a representative of the country's Marine Forces informed.

AMBIKA hopper dredger was attacked on January 2. Pirates abducted three crew members, tentatively, two Russians and an Indian, RIA Novosti reports.

Soon, six members of the rescue team arrived on the ship to ‘eliminate the threat’, but the pirates opened fire. Four military armed guards died as a result of the firefight.