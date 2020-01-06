Main » News

Poklonskaya advices to build church on border with Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs, Crimean deputy Natalya Poklonskaya criticized Kyiv’s "crazy idea" to install a monument to the leader of Ukrainian nationalists Stepan Bandera on the border with Russia, offering an alternative that, on the contrary, would become a symbol of restoring good neighborly relations between the countries.

She emphasized that such initiatives are not supported by ordinary Ukrainians.

"Instead of installing a monument to nationalists and pseudo-heroes on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Orthodox chapel of the Nativity of Christ should be erected as a symbol of the new life, love, prosperity and good neighborly relations between our countries," RIA Novosti quotes Poklonskaya as saying.

