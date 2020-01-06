Cinderella’s shoe monument unveiled in Maykop

In Maykop, the sculptural composition ‘Cinderella's Shoe’ was unveiled in the central park of culture and leisure. It is the first dedicated to Yevgeny Schwartz art object in the city, where he spent his childhood and youth, the head of the tourist information center ‘Pleasure Mountains’, Olga Ivanova informed.

“Maikop residents and guests of Adygea should know that the city has a great and interesting pre-revolutionary history. Not only Russians but also world level figures lived here. Among them is the playwright, storyteller and screenwriter Evgeny Schwartz,” she said.