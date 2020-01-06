Guterres warns of highest level geopolitical tensions
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that “geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century” and called on world leaders to stop escalating tensions, exercise maximum restraint and re-start dialogue, Reuters reports.
Without naming any countries, Guterres told reporters: “This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation.”
Vestnik Kavkaza
on FacebookSubscribe