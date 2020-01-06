Bolton ready to testify in Senate impeachment trial

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton announced Monday that he will testify in the Senate impeachment trial if he’s subpoenaed, TPM reports.

He previously stated that he’d await a judge’s ruling, piggybacking on the case of his former deputy Charles Kupperman.

However, that case fell apart when the House withdrew its subpoena of Kupperman, opting to focus the proceedings on witnesses who were willing to come forward and using the rest as fodder for the White House obstruction argument. The House never issued a subpoena to compel Bolton’s testimony, TPM informs.