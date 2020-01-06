Russia, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan among top 10 countries for adventure tourism

Experts from the British Society of Backpackers - independent tourists who are willing to travel with minimal comfort for modest money - chose countries with the greatest potential for the development of adventure tourism, Lonely Planet reports.

Russia ranked 8th on the list. Azerbaijan also entered the top 10 countries for adventure tourism. From the Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan ranked 5th and Uzbekistan 6th. Other ranked countries include Saudi Arabia (2nd), Pakistan (3rd) and Iran (4th).