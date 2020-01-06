Azerbaijan celebrates 26th anniversary of successful Horadiz operation

26 years ago, the army of Azerbaijan conducted Horadiz military operation in the Fizuli region.

As a result of the operation conducted from December 1993 to January 6, 1994, initiated by the order of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, the city of Horadiz, 20 villages in the Fizuli region and the village of Jojug Marjanli of the Jabrayil district were liberated.

In December 1993, the Armenian Armed Forces tried to advance east of the city of Fizuli but were forced to retreat due to the stubborn resistance. Then, the Azerbaijani army launched a counterattack. On December 15, Azerbaijani servicemen launched an offensive in five directions - Fizuli, Khojavend, Agdam, Agdere and Kelbajar. The main attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces on Horadiz were performed from the territory of the Beylagan region, located southeast of Nagorno-Karabakh. In early January 1994, Azerbaijani troops captured an area of ​​40 km along 11 settlements and the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

The Horadiz operation was the most successful operation of the Azerbaijani army conducted in the winter of 1994. Eight people received the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan for the heroism shown during the operation.