Airport shut down: Pegasus Airlines flight from Sharjah skids off runway in Istanbul

A Pegasus flight from Sharjah skidded off the runway in Istanbul on Tuesday morning, closing the Turkish capital’s second airport, Gulf News reports.

The Boeing 737-800, flight PC 747 departed Sharjah at 5.15am and arrived in Istanbul on time but appeared to skid off the runway at Sabiha Gokcen International Airport.

Emergency vehicles were pictured at the scene next to the plane, which appeared to be in the grass beside the runway.

All departures from the airport have been suspended until the incident can be cleared.

An official from Pegasus in Dubai confirmed to Gulf News that there had been a minor incident but that the situation was under control and no injuries had been reported thus far.