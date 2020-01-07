Armenia PM edits Facebook post about GDP per capita

Armenia still hasn’t surpassed Azerbaijan with the GDP per capita, but it will by the end of this year. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page as he edited his previous Facebook post.

“Attention: The Facebook post has been edited.

“Dear people, do you remember when I declared in the National Assembly that Armenia would surpass Georgia by the GDP per capita based on the results of 2019 and would surpass Azerbaijan based on the results of 2020?

The International Monetary Fund has officially confirmed the rating based on which Armenia has surpassed Georgia based on the results of 2019, and will surpass Azerbaijan and become the leading country in the South Caucasus in 2020.

P.S.: There was a discrepancy in the previous version of the Facebook post, for which I apologize. We haven’t surpassed Azerbaijan yet, but we will by the end of this year the latest. Together. Dukhov (With spirit),” he noted.