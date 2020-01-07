Iran's parliament designates all US forces as 'terrorists'

Iran's parliament has unanimously passed a bill designating the United States' forces as "terrorists" over the assassination of top military commander Qassem Soleimani in an air attack in Iraq last week, Al Jazeera reports.

Soleimani, the popular head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) foreign operations arm Quds Force, was killed in a US drone attack outside Baghdad airport on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.

Under the newly adopted bill on Tuesday, the entire US forces and employees of the Pentagon and affiliated organisations, agents and commanders and those who ordered the "martyrdom" of Soleimani were designated as "terrorists".

"Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as cooperation in a terrorist act," the bill said.

Al Jazeera's Assed Baig, reporting from Tehran, said the bill is an amendment to a previous motion passed in April last year which designated the US Central Command as a "terrorist organisation" and declared the US a "state sponsor of terrorism".