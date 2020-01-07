Japan to transform Fukushima into renewable hub

The northeast region of Fukushima Prefecture in Japan is set to become the country’s renewable energy hub, Green Queen reports.

The latest project, which is sponsored by the state-owned Development Bank of Japan and Mizuho Bank, seeks to transform Fukushima, the scene of the triple meltdown of the nuclear power plant in 2011, into a centre that will power the region with 100% renewable energy by 2040.

The move comes after mounting criticism about Japan’s heavy dependence on imported coal and natural gas, and follows similar initiatives by South Korea.