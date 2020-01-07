Pompeo says Iran undermining Afghanistan peace process

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that Iran is working to harm the peace process in Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, the U.S. top diplomat accused Tehran of refusing to attend to a regional and global consensus for peace in the war-weary country.

Tehran "is, in fact, today actively working to undermine the peace process by continuing its long global effort to support militant groups there," said Pompeo, adding that Iran has a "relationship" with Taliban and other militant groups in the country.

"Most people know about Iran’s proxy networks in the Arab world, but the regime also has a relationship with the Taliban and related groups. The Taliban’s entanglement in Iran’s dirty work will only harm the Afghanistan peace process," Pompeo added.

He did not provided evidence on the nature of alleged "dirty work."

U.S.-Taliban negotiations resumed in early December in the Qatari capital of Doha to reduce violence and lay the groundwork for peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.