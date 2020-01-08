Zelensky urgently returning to Ukraine from Oman due to Iran plane crash

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky cut short his trip to Oman and returned to Kiev after learning about the Ukrainian passenger plane crash.

He warned against "speculation or unchecked theories regarding the catastrophe" until official reports were ready.

"My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew," BBC cited the Ukrainian president as saying.

Some 168 passengers and nine crew members were confirmed to have been registered to fly on the aircraft. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran. The Boeing 737 reportedly experienced technical problems after becoming airborne.There were no survivors in the crash, Zelensky said, citing preliminary reports.