Had U.S. forces warning before Iranian missile strikes?

U.S. forces at Iraqi bases most likely had some warning before missiles launched by Iran struck this morning, thanks to a facility devoted to detecting and providing alerts about launches anywhere in the world, according to public documents and a former senior intelligence official.

The Defense Department said that Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases hosting U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

According to officials, the targeted bases, at Ain al-Asad and Irbil, had been on high alert, NBC reported.

