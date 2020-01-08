Kazakh authorities recommend not to buy Bek Air tickets

The Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development recommended citizens not to buy tickets for the Bek Air flights.

“Due to the suspension of Bek Air airline company's air operator certificate for undefined period, the advice Kazakh citizens to temporarily refrain from buying tickets for flights implemented by Bek Air,” the ministry said.

On December 27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including five crew members. 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the crash.