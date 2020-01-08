Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant hit by two quakes

Two earthquakes, one of 4.9-magnitude and another of 4.5-magnitude, have hit Iran less than 50 km from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

One was 4.9-magnitude and registered at 2:20 GMT 10 km from the Iranian city of Borazjan at a depth of around 10 km.

The second earthquake, 4.5-magnitude, occurred an hour later at 3:19 GMT, with an epicentre located 17 km from Borazjan.

So far, there were no reports of any deaths or damage, IRNA said, citing Jahangir Dehghani, the head of Bushehr's crisis management centre.

The latest quake comes exactly a fortnight after a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the same area, without causing any casualties or major damage