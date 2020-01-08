People from seven countries killed in Iran plane crash

Citizens of seven countries died in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 in Tehran.

Obozrevatel, a news website, said there were 71 Iranians on board, quoting sources.

In addition. it was noted that there were 15 Ukrainian citizens, 73 Canadian citizens, 4 German citizens, 3 UK citizens, 8 Swedish citizens and 6 Afghan citizens on board.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed this morning after taking off in Tehran. According to preliminary data, 168 passengers and 9 crew members died in the incident.