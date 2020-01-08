U.S. increases security around White House

Security has been increased around the grounds of the White House tonight in light of the current tensions with Iran, a U.S. law enforcement official said.

A U.S. Secret Service official declined to comment, passing along a statement released by the agency, saying it "continually assesses the threat environment surrounding all protectees."

USSS officers with assault rifles were spotted at checkpoints near the White House.

Today, Iran has delivered missile strikes against at least two military facilities in western Iraq, where U.S. troops are deployed. According to assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman, Al-Assad and Irbil military bases were targeted.