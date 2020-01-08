Tokayev asks to ensure safety of Kazakh personnel in the Middle East

Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev called a government meeting on the back of the escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, the president’s office said.

Tokayev ordered to ensure safety of Kazakh institutions abroad and staff members in the Middle East, ensure safety of diplomatic representations, and offices of foreign companies in Kazakhstan, boost work on obtaining and analyzing the information interesting for national interests of Kazakhstan.

The leadership of the President's Office, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of the Security Council, Chairman of the National Security Committee, Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Interior Affairs, and Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces attended the meeting, AKIpress reported.