Rouhani: U.S. to be cut off from region

Iran`s President Hassan Rouhani said at the Cabinet meeting that the Islamic Republic will cut the United States off the region.

“Among the goals of the United States are to create fear and discord both within Iran and at the regional level, to distance Iran and Iraq from each other and to prevent the region’s liberation from invaders and terrorists. Fortunately, all these goals have failed,” Trend cited him as saying.

Today, Iran has delivered missile strikes against at least two military facilities in western Iraq, where U.S. troops are deployed. According to assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman, Al-Assad and Irbil military bases were targeted.