Putin offers condolences to Zelensky over plane crash in Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky, expressing condolences over the tragic crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran, the Kremlin press service said.

"Head of the Russian state offered words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims," the press service said.

Ukraine's International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed this morning after taking off in Tehran. According to preliminary data, 168 passengers and 9 crew members died in the incident.