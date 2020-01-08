European Commission urges to stop use of weapons in Middle East

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on for an immediate end to the use of weapons in the Middle East conflict between Iran and the United States, urging efforts to restart dialogue.

“The use of weapons must stop now to give space for dialogue,” she said after a meeting of her commissioners.

“We are called upon to do everything possible to rekindle talks. There cannot be enough of that. We have established and time-tested relations with many actors in the region and beyond to de-escalate the situation,” Reuters cited Ursula von der Leyen as saying.

Today, Iran has delivered missile strikes against at least two military facilities in western Iraq, where U.S. troops are deployed. According to assistant to the U.S. Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman, Al-Assad and Irbil military bases were targeted.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed this morning after taking off in Tehran. According to preliminary data, 168 passengers and 9 crew members died in the incident.