Putin and Erdogan to discuss tensions in Iraq and Iran
Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are meeting in Istanbul.
Today's meeting is being held ahead of the launch ceremony of Turkish Stream natural gas pipeline project in the city, which the two leaders are set to attend.
The leaders are also expected to discuss Syria and Libya, where the two leaders support opposing sides, while addressing regional tensions in Iraq and Iran, which have escalated with the American killing of a top Iranian commander.
Vestnik Kavkaza
in InstagramSubscribe