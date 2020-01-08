Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of killing soldier

Azerbaijan's Foreign Affairs Ministry has issued a statement in connection with the death of a border guard, soldier Farzaly Farzaliyev, as a result of sniper fire opened by the Armenian armed forces in the direction of the village of Gushchu Ayrim in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan.

"Consistent violation by the armed forces of Armenia of the ceasefire regime on the state border, as well as along the line of contact of the troops of the two countries, targeted fire on the Azerbaijani military and civilians, and respect for the values of international law by official Yerevan only in words, once again clearly demonstrate the falsehood of Armenia's calls for peaceful resolution of the conflict and the desire of Armenia to hide its occupational and aggressive policies," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministry noted that "with this deliberate attack, Armenia once again confirms that the country is the aggressor, and its attempts to hide behind the puppet regime that it created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, are completely vain."

"The murder of a soldier of the State Border Service guarding the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is a crime. Armenia, which keeps under military occupation the territories of Azerbaijan and having conducted ethnic cleansing in these areas, violates the fundamental principles of international law. The Armenian side regularly attacks the Azerbaijani military and civilians by violating the ceasefire regime, and it should be aware of the responsibility for all its crimes and that its actions will not remain unanswered," the ministry's statement said.

Azerbaijani border guard Farzali Farzaliyev was killed as a result of sniper fire in the direction of Gushchu Ayrim village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district on January 7, at 14:56 (GMT +4).