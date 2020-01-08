Main » News

NATO leader urges Iran to refrain from violence

NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has condemned Iran’s missile strike against U.S. forces in Iraq, while a NATO official says there were no casualties among the military alliance’s personnel in the country.

In a message to The Associated Press, the NATO official who was not authorized to speak publicly said they were “keeping the situation under close review.”

Meanwhile, in a message posted on Twitter, Stoltenberg urged Iran to refrain from further violence.

NATO last week said it had suspended a training mission for Iraqi soldiers after the U.S. killing of top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Stoltenberg said allies remain committed to the training mission in Iraq.

