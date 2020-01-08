Pope sends condolences following Iran air crash

Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence to all those who lost loved ones following an air crash in Tehran, Iran, Vatican News reports.

The Ukrainian International Airlines passenger plane went down on Wednesday morning after taking off from Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran en ruote to Kyiv. The plane was carrying 176 passengers, mostly from Iran and Canada.

In the message, signed by Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis “commends the souls of the deceased to the merciful love of the Almighty, and he sends condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives”.

The Pope also invokes God’s blessings of strength and peace upon all affected by the tragedy.