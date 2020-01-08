Azerbaijan prepares project for construction of aluminum plant

The Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has prepared a project to build an aluminium plant by using the most efficient technology, the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of ANAS said, Trend reports.

The work was carried out together with specialists from the Institute of Catalysis and Inorganic Chemistry to develop a new technology for the processing of alunite. The work on the preparation of the technological scheme has already been completed. A model of a laboratory was created to demonstrate the process.