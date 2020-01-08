Armenia soldier who is found dead was married, had one son

Gegham Khachatryan, 32, the contract soldier who is believed to have committed suicide, was from Berd town of Armenia’s Tavush province, News.am reports.

Berd mayor Harutyun Manucharyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the soldier was married and had an 11-year-old son.

According to the mayor, the family had rented a house in Berd upon returning from Russia, and Khachatryan had been a contract serviceman for several years.

On January 6, contract serviceman Gegham Khachatryan had shot himself with the machine gun registered to him in a combat position at a military unit of Armenia.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case on the incident.

An investigation is underway.