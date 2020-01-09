Pashinyan becomes concerned about Iran-U.S. relations again
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has convened a second government meeting to discuss the escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran.
He noted that the development of the situation in the region is a matter of concern. Pashinyan stressed that Yerevan's position remains unchanged: "Armenia will not be involved in anti-Iranian actions, Armenia will not be involved in anti-American actions."
"And we hope and urge friendly Iran and the US to immediately begin talks to prevent further deterioration of the situation," the PM wrote on Facebook.
