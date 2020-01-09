Today marks 43 years since Armenian nationalists staged terrorist attacks in Moscow

Forty three years ago, a series of terrorist attacks were carried out in Moscow that shocked the entire Soviet Union, resulting in the death of 7 people and injury to 37.

The number of volumes in the case increased to 60 during a year of the investigation. The criminals were found. They were three members of Armenia's National United Party - Stepan Zatikyan, Zaven Bagdasaryan and Hakop Stepanyan, who were convinced that the killing of innocent people is a necessary measure in the struggle for Armenia's independence from Russia.

On January 8, 1977 three explosive devices detonated in Moscow - the first bomb went off on a train between the Izmailovskaya and Pervomaiskaya stations of the Moscow Metro and two other bombs on the 25th of October Street.

The organizers were detained only 10 months later after an unsuccessful attempt to detonate an explosive device at the Kursky Rail Terminal. They were Armenians - Zatikyan, Stepanyan and Bagdasaryan - members of the Armenian nationalist group. They staged these explosions in Moscow to revenge the Russians for oppressing, as they thought, the Armenian people.

The terrorists planned to carry out the next explosion during the Olympics. These and other extremists were taken under control. In total there were 415 such people on the territory of the Union.

Zatikyan and his accomplices were sentenced to an exceptional penalty - the death penalty. The death sentence was commuted.