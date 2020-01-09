Child found dead in plane's undercarriage in Paris

The body of a child aged about 10 has been found in the undercarriage of a plane that had arrived in Paris from Abidjan, sources close to the investigation have told French media.

Air France confirmed that "the lifeless body of a stowaway" was discovered at Charles de Gaulle Airport early in the morning.

The body was found in the well of the landing gear of the aircraft that flew in from Ivory Coast, it said. An investigation is under way.

"The airline expresses their condolences and deplores this human tragedy," Air France said in a tweet, without specifying the age of person found.

The National Gendarmerie confirmed that the body discovered at 06:40 local time (05:40 GMT) was of "African origin," BBC reported.