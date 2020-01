The euro exchange rate declined below 68 rubles during the yesterday's trading on the Moscow stock exchange.

The euro lost 1.23 rubles and was worth 67.925 rubles, while the dollar lost 0.70 rubles and was worth 61.11 rubles on the Moscow exchange.

The price of a Brent barrel had fallen to $65.83 per barrel, a 3.57% loss on the day.