U.S. House to vote to limit Trump's military actions on Iran

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote on a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions regarding Iran.

“Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward,” Reuters cited her as saying.

The resolution will likely sail through the House of Representatives, where the Democrats hold the majority, but its passage in the Senate, controlled by Trump’s fellow Republicans, is less assured.