Iran's attack on U.S. facilities in Iraq intended to cause minimal casualties - media

The Iranian missile strike on American facilities in Iraq was a calibrated event intended to cause minimal casualties, give the Iranians a face-saving measure and provide an opportunity for both sides to step back from the brink of war, senior U.S. officials in Washington and the Middle East told The Washington Post.

U.S. officials said they knew by Tuesday afternoon that the Iranians intended to strike at American targets in Iraq, although it was not immediately clear exactly which they would choose.

According to officials, the early warning came from intelligence sources as well as from communications from Iraq that conveyed Iran’s intentions to launch the strike.

“We knew, and the Iraqis told us, that this was coming many hours in advance,” said a senior administration official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence and diplomatic communications.

“We had intelligence reports several hours in advance that the Iranians were seeking to strike the bases,” the official added.