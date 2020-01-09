Armenia's State Revenue Committee targeting lawyers - media

Armenia's State Revenue Committee has entered the offices of Armenian lawyers to inspect their activities, Zhoghovurd newspaper writes.

The newspaper tried to find out details from Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan.

“If the State Revenue Committee carries out a general tax audit process, it is normal. It would not be normal if we record a directed oversight of specific lawyers in relation to their professional activities," he said.

According to the chairman of the Chamber of Advocates, if a lawyer gets money and does not pay taxes, naturally, the tax authority cannot ignore that fact.

“We have not received a letter from the SRC to conduct an audit with any lawyer or law firm for 2018-2019. If there have been such cases, then these cases are of great interest to the Chamber of Advocates," News.am cited Zohrabyan as saying.