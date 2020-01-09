Bomb threats prompt evacuation of schools in Moscow

This morning, bomb threats prompted the evacuation of several Moscow schools.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court had to be evacuated due to a bomb threat, according to an emergency source. "The Basmanny District Court was evacuated following an anonymous bomb call," TASS cited the source as saying.

Seven district courts in the city of St. Petersburg also received bomb threats, the united press service of the city’s courts said in a statement. "The Vasileostrovsky, Krasnogvardeisky, Kuibyshevsky, Petrodvortsovy, Petrogradsky, Dzerzhinsky and Sestroretsky District Courts have been evacuated," the statement reads. In addition, five subway stations, Pulkovo Airport, several grocery stores and maternity homes in St. Petersburg also received bomb scares.

A wave of bomb threats swept across Russia’s regions in December 2019. Emergency experts inspected thousands of facilities, including courts, schools and shopping malls, all threats turned out to be hoaxes.