Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry excludes Swiss astronaut from undesirable persons list

Swiss first astronaut Claude Nicollier addressed a letter to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry asking for the removal of his name from the 'List of foreign citizens illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan', the ministry's press service reported.

In his letter, Nicollier emphasized his respect to the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, as well as underlined that he was unaware about the consequences of the visit.

The appeal was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the mentioned list.

The ministry recalled that visiting Nagorno Karabakh and other occupied Azerbaijani territories without agreement with the Azerbaijani side is considered illegal, and the names of the persons who make such visits are included in the "black list" of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.