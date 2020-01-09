ICRC representatives visit Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev

Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) once again visited Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, Azerbaijani hostages captured by Armenian armed forces on occupied territories of Azerbaijan, in December 2019, Head of the Public Relations Department of ICRC Azerbaijan Office Ilaha Huseynova said.

"We keep visiting them on a regular basis. According to its mandate, the ICRC visits detained individuals to monitor treatment and conditions of detention and help to ensure that the detainees are able to maintain contact with their families," she explained.

During an operation in July 2014 in Shaplar village of Azerbaijani Kalbajar district occupied by Armenia, the Armenian special forces killed an Azerbaijani Hasan Hasanov, and took hostage two other Azerbaijanis, Shahbaz Guliyev and Dilgam Asgarov. A "criminal case" was initiated against them. Afterwards, a "court" sentenced Asgarov to life imprisonment and Guliyev to 22 years in prison.