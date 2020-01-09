Troops practice Iskander missile launches in North Ossetia drills

Over 300 personnel of Russia’s Southern Military District held an exercise in North Ossetia to practice missile strike control, employing an Iskander tactical missile system, the District’s press office said.

"Servicemen of the missile formation of the Southern Military District’s 58th all-arms army stationed in North Ossetia held a missile strike control exercise. The drill involved over 300 personnel and about 50 items of armament and military hardware, including an Iskander tactical missile system,"TASS cited the press office as saying.

During the exercise, the troops practiced stealthily moving to designated positioning areas, deploying launchers and transporter-loaders and preparing data for strikes, after which they conducted electronic missile launches against a notional enemy’s vital facilities to different ranges, the statement says.

During the exercise, the personnel paid special attention to camouflaging combat vehicles and overcoming contaminated terrain, the press office specified.