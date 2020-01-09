Gakharia on tension in Middle East: talks and active diplomacy only

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has responded to the current tension in the Middle East,saying that peaceful negotiations and active diplomacy have no alternative.

"Any tension may cause huge problems both for security and economy,” he said.

Gakharia noted that since the beginning of the tension between the U.S. and Iran, Georgia has been in “close contact with international partners and we are closely observing the situation together.”

"The Georgian Foreign Ministry is working actively with foreign partners to completely realise the threats the current situation might trigger for Georgia,” Agenda.ge cited the PM as saying.