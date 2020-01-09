U.S. Army warns about fake military draft

The U.S. Army is warning Americans about a wave of "fraudulent text messages" falsely telling Americans they have been drafted into military service.

The fake texts instruct the recipient to report to the nearest Army recruiting branch "for immediate departure to Iran," and warn about multiple attempts to contact recipients, in at least one case warning "you'll be fined and sent to jail for minimum 6 years if no reply."

Screenshots of the texts provided by U.S. Army Recruiting Command to CNN showed spelling and grammatical errors, indicating they were not official correspondence. Some of the fake texts used real names of Army recruiting commanders - while others used fictitious names - lending the false appearance of authenticity.

U.S. military conscription was suspended in 1973.